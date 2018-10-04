Marcelo Bielsa confirms Leeds United defender Barry Douglas won’t feature vs Brentford

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that defender Barry Douglas won’t be fit to play against Brentford this weekend.
Ahead of the game, Bielsa said in the press conference that Douglas would miss out, and Tom Pearce could replace him on Saturday.
Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post tweeted:
Bielsa on Barry Douglas’ fitness: “He won’t be available for this coming game.” #lufc
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) October 4, 2018
Bielsa: “It’s a difficulty not to have all players available but we have the solution of Dallas and before Douglas arrived, he played an important role as a left-back. We also have Tom Pearce and without minimising the importance of Douglas we are always prepared.” #lufc
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) October 4, 2018
Bielsa says Douglas’ injury isn’t serious. “I think he will be available to play after the international break but I couldn’t assure you of that.” #lufc
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) October 4, 2018
The 29-year-old left-back has been ever-present for Leeds under the Argentine. He has made 11 Championship appearances this season, and has registered three assists.
Douglas pulled his muscle during Leeds United’s 1-0 win over Hull City at KCOM Stadium on Tuesday night.
He limped off the pitch with eight minutes left on the clock. It seems after conducting examinations, the club have decided not to risk him against Brentford.
It is clear that Bielsa is considering using Tom Pearce on Saturday. The 20-year-old broke into United’s first team towards the end of last season and has featured in cup games already this season.
Bielsa is already without several key first-team players, and the loss of Douglas would be a setback for him and the club.