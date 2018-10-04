Blog Competitions English Championship Marcelo Bielsa confirms Leeds United defender Barry Douglas won’t feature vs Brentford

Marcelo Bielsa confirms Leeds United defender Barry Douglas won’t feature vs Brentford

4 October, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United


Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that defender Barry Douglas won’t be fit to play against Brentford this weekend.

Ahead of the game, Bielsa said in the press conference that Douglas would miss out, and Tom Pearce could replace him on Saturday.

Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Evening Post tweeted:

The 29-year-old left-back has been ever-present for Leeds under the Argentine. He has made 11 Championship appearances this season, and has registered three assists.

Douglas pulled his muscle during Leeds United’s 1-0 win over Hull City at KCOM Stadium on Tuesday night.

He limped off the pitch with eight minutes left on the clock. It seems after conducting examinations, the club have decided not to risk him against Brentford.

It is clear that Bielsa is considering using Tom Pearce on Saturday. The 20-year-old broke into United’s first team towards the end of last season and has featured in cup games already this season.

Bielsa is already without several key first-team players, and the loss of Douglas would be a setback for him and the club.

Manchester City beat Tottenham to sign Gavin Bazunu
Graham Roberts praises three Tottenham players on Twitter after defeat vs Barcelona

About The Author

saikat

European Football Analyst working for Soccerlens. Can find me on twitter @saikatm87