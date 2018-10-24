Marcelo Bielsa concerned with Leeds United’s recent form

With Middlesbrough and Sheffield United both dropping points in midweek, Leeds United must seize the opportunity to level points with them when they face Ipswich Town at Elland Road on Wednesday night.
After a blitzkrieg start to the season, the tempo has slowed down a bit for Marcelo Bielsa’s side. Leeds have picked up only one win in their last five games, and Bielsa has vowed to fix that problem.
The Whites picked up four wins in their opening five games, the other one being a draw, and have won only twice in their last eight. Bielsa has admitted that there is a ‘problem’, and he is eager to solve it.
“In the first five games we won four of them,” he said ahead of the match, as quoted by the Daily Star.
“And in the last eight games we only won twice. It’s impossible not to see a problem. We are trying to make the right diagnosis because otherwise any correction would be a mistake.”
To be fair to Leeds, the bad patch of form happened at a time when the Yorkshire club lost a host of key players who were playing so well at the start of the season.
Now with key players like Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez returning to the side, Leeds can expect to build the momentum once again.