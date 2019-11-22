Marcelo Bielsa comments on Pochettino’s sacking

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that he is upset and sad with Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking.
The former Tottenham manager was recently shown the door after a mediocre start to the season and Jose Mourinho has taken over as his successor.
Pochettino has been linked with the Real Madrid and the Bayern Munich job. Bielsa believes that Pochettino will lead one of the best teams in the world soon.
The Argentine is undoubtedly a top-class manager and his work at Spurs has been nothing short of outstanding.
Despite his struggles this season, he is one of the best young managers around and there will be a lot of clubs interested in him.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.
Bielsa believes that Pochettino managed to achieve something impressive at Spurs without signing star players.
Speaking to Leeds Live yesterday, the Leeds United manager said: “This manager will lead one of the best teams in the world. The background is he makes Tottenham one of the best teams in the world. I like and love him a lot. It upsets me. When something not good happens to him I cannot ignore this. If we see the close effect of this situation we can be sad. I feel sad.”
Meanwhile, Mourinho will be expected to guide Spurs to a top four finish this season. After the kind of start they have had, it would be quite an achievement if the Portuguese manages to pull it off.