Marcelo Bielsa comments on Lewis Baker and Leeds incoming transfers

9 January, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Lewis Baker will leave the Whites to return to Chelsea.

Baker became Bielsa’s first signing at Leeds when he joined on loan from the Blues, but the 23-year-old has struggled to make an impact this season.

Bielsa has revealed that Chelsea had an option of recalling him and the player chose to return. The Argentine said to the youngster that not only did he want him to stay at the club for the next six months, but for the next year as well.

It clearly shows that Bielsa considered Baker as a valuable member of the team, despite his struggles. However, he is all set to leave the Yorkshire club, and will reportedly join Championship rivals Reading.

Bielsa also spoke about the need to bring in new players at the club in January. Leeds lost a few players in the last few weeks, and Bielsa has insisted that the club will sign players if they are better than what he has at his disposal.

Leeds are top of the Championship table after 26 games. The Whites will be looking to bounce back sharply following three defeats in a row, when they take on Derby County on Friday at Elland Road.

