Marcelo Bielsa comments on Leeds winger Jack Clarke

Leeds United managed to pull off a brilliant transfer deal this summer when they sold Jack Clarke to Tottenham Hotspur but managed to keep him at the club for the rest of the 2019-20 campaign.
The 18-year-old winger is a highly-rated young talent and he forced his way into Leeds’ starting line-up for Marcelo Bielsa last season.
However, Clarke has not featured in any of the Championship games for Leeds so far, but Bielsa has revealed that the youngster is an ‘important’ player for his side.
Leeds have signed Douglas Costa and Jack Harrison this summer to bolster the wing position. Plus, there is Pablo Hernandez as well.
Bielsa has stated that all the three players have been in good form, and Clarke will have to wait for his chances. But it won’t be too long and he could feature in the coming games.
“For me he’s an important player because he has very good individual skills, one v one,” said Bielsa to Leeds Live.
“There are reasons enough to say nothing is special about why he is not in the 18 players in the last two games.
“In fact we have a lot of matches in the month of August. Very probably the next game on Tuesday a lot of players that didn’t play before will be in the squad.
“In this moment, the wingers I am focusing on Costa, Hernandez and Harrison. They are in good performance, Clarke will be in or will be a substitute of one of them. It is usual for this type of competition. Jordan Stevens is another option. Nothing is for sure.”
Leeds have made a solid start to their new Championship campaign, having won three of their four games so far, drawing the other one.