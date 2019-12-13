Marcelo Bielsa comments on Leeds United youngster Leif Davis

Marcelo Bielsa has praised young Leeds United defender Leif Davis but has admitted that he cannot provide him regular playing time at the moment.
The Argentine has given opportunities to many young talents from the academy since he took charge at the club, but with the competition for first-team places so fierce he simply cannot offer them regular game time.
The 19-year-old left-back is yet to start a championship game this season for the Whites, and has managed only 13 minutes of league football action. However, he did play in two League Cup games this season.
Bielsa has hailed him as a ‘great player’ and says he has improved a lot from last season.
The Argentine has insisted that Davis was far from his first-team plans last season, but he has worked really hard in training and has given everything. Bielsa says he has become a better player as a result.
Having said that, Leeds already have the likes of Ezgjan Alioski, Barry Douglas and Stuart Dallas in his position. So, Davis will have to be patient and wait for his opportunities.
Bielsa said to Leeds Live: “I want to give an example: [Leif] Davis is a great player, full of future, resources and skills, but so far [Ezgjan] Alioski, [Barry] Douglas and [Stuart] Dallas are playing. Maybe for this reality he is not inside the group of 11, but all his tendencies are good.
“In my opinion, Davis was far from the first team in our first year and after he worked a lot in the team, with brilliant willing, a lot of effort, dedication, he gives everything. Never demand for nothing. After he became a better player he started to strengthen his play, which before he didn’t have.”
Davis is a fantastic young player and has all the potential to play regularly for the first team in the future. It is good to hear that Bielsa rates him highly. At this moment, all he can do is keep working hard and improve his game under the Argentine.
Leeds will face Cardiff City in their next Championship game on Saturday at Elland Road.