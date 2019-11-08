Marcelo Bielsa comments on Leeds United winger Jack Clarke

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has said that young winger Jack Clarke is improving.
The 18-year-old joined Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window for a reported fee of £8.5m, but he was quickly sent back on loan to the Yorkshire club for the entire 2019-20 campaign.
Clarke, who impressed heavily during Bielsa’s first season in charge making 24 appearances, has struggled badly so far and is yet to make an appearance in the Championship.
He has only two appearances in the League Cup and didn’t perform to the expected levels. There are even suggestions that Spurs could recall Clarke back to the club if he fails to get regular games.
The youngster has also been omitted from United’s matchday squad on occasions due to loan restrictions imposed by the Football League.
However, the Argentine has stated that the youngster is ‘improving’ and he is gradually finding his level.
“He is improving,” said Bielsa, as quoted by Yorkshire Evening Post.
“Clarke has a process that allows him to play in the first team. After he had a problem [he was] far for a long period.
“Now, step by step, he’s finding his level. When an attacker plays well, he immediately becomes a resource for the manager because it’s very difficult to play well when you are attacking.
“Clarke has the same options as Pablo [Hernandez], Helder [Costa] and [Jack] Harrison.
Bielsa’s latest comments will come as an encouragement for Clarke, and it remains to be seen whether the Argentine includes him in the coming matches.