Marcelo Bielsa comments on Leeds United transfer plans

Leeds United have lost four out of their last five matches in all competitions.
The Whites will be looking to return to winning ways in the Championship when they face Rotherham away from home on Saturday, having lost 2-1 in their last match against Stoke City.
Ahead of the clash, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has been asked to comment on his transfer plans for this month.
Leeds have already signed Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid on a free transfer, and the Whites are heavily linked with a move for Swansea City winger Daniel James.
However, Bielsa has said that there is “nothing concrete” to report at the moment. BBC Sport journalist Adam Pope tweeted:
MB says “nothing concrete” to say over signings. #lufc
— Adam Pope (@apopey) January 24, 2019
According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are yet to table an offer for James, but they are confident of agreeing a deal for the highly rated 21-year-old.
Phil Hay, the YEP correspondent, recently reported that Leeds could look to sign a no 10, but James remains their top priority signing this month.