Marcelo Bielsa comments on Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has showered praise on new summer signing Patrick Bamford during his pre-match press conference ahead of their Norwich city clash.
The 24-year-old joined in the summer transfer window from Middlesbrough but has made a slow start to his career at Elland Road.
Bielsa has used Kemar Roofe as a lone striker in all of his three Championship games, and the 25-year-old has repaid the faith with four goals already.
Bamford has been left to wait for his chances, but the former Chelsea striker has impressed in whatever little opportunities he has got so far.
He started against Bolton in the EFL Cup and scored the opening goal for the Whites. Against Swansea, he came on in place of Roofe in the 64th minute, and provided an assist for Pablo Hernandez to grab the equaliser.
Bielsa said he is very happy with Bamford’s performance because he made an instant impact. The Argentine has also praised Jack Harrison and Lewis Baker for their performances against Swansea.
“I’m very happy with the performance of Bamford’s last game. Because he had an impact on the game. Harrison had an impact, not as important as Bamford, but he had an impact too. And Baker too. And these three players gave vigour to the team,” said Bielsa, as quoted by Leeds Live.
Bamford is a top quality striker and he will get his chances sooner or later. He is a proven Championship goalscorer and he is nicely settling in at the club. The latest comments from his manager will surely boost his confidence.