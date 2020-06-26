Marcelo Bielsa comments on Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has suggested to Leeds Live that Jean-Kevin Augustin could play for his team between now and the end of the season.

Augustin did not feature for Leeds in their 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City away from home at the Cardiff City Stadium in the Championship last weekend.





The striker moved to the Whites on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has been able to play just 49 minutes in the Championship for the West Yorkshire outfit so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Bielsa has suggested that the striker could still feature for Leeds in the final games of the season.

The Argentine told Leeds Live when asked if Augustin could feature again this season: “We are following what he’s doing and after we evaluate what he’s doing we take a decision.”

Back to winning ways

Leeds will be determined to return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon when they take on Fulham at Eland Road in the Championship.

The Cottagers are aiming to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League as well, and will know that a win at Elland Road will be a massive boost for them.

Having lost to Cardiff last weekend, Bielsa’s side will be keen on picking up all three points against the Cottagers and resume their challenge for automatic promotion from the Championship.