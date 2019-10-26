Marcelo Bielsa comments on Leeds United striker Eddie Nketiah

Marcelo Bielsa explained his decision to bring on Eddie Nketiah in place of Patrick Bamford after the break during the post-match interview on Saturday.
Leeds United missed the opportunity to move to the top of the Championship table after they drew 0-0 against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
Bamford, who has been Bielsa’s first-choice striker, started the game, but the former Chelsea forward was taken off at the break.
Nketiah, who has impressed in cameo roles so far, took his place, but the young Arsenal loanee failed to make any significant impact.
The Argentine has discussed the qualities of the two strikers and praised both of them. He said that he has seen a lot of good things in the young striker which he previously didn’t notice.
“Patrick is a player who has the skill to fight the physical challenge. Today we thought Eddie had less skill in this sense, but today he showed the opposite. Bamford is a player who knows how to mix the movements when he drops and after he drops again,” said Bielsa to Leeds Live.
“Today, Eddie showed he also can dribble in the one v one that results Patrick used less. Both of them are similar. I thought the second half Nketiah was going to find the same match Patrick found in the first half. I thought with us close to their box, Nketiah would give us something more, because when he arrives there he gives us surprise.
“When Patrick is in the box, Nketiah arrives suddenly. After we played the match further from their box, but Eddie adapted very well to this. I saw a lot of good things in Eddie today and I didn’t see that before.”
Leeds are now winless in their last two matches, and have picked up just one win in their last four matches in the Championship.
The Yorkshire club are one of the favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League, and they must return to winning ways at the earliest.
Leeds will face QPR in the Championship clash in their next match at Elland Road.