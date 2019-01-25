Marcelo Bielsa comments on Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed during his pre-match press conference ahead of Rotherham clash that Kiko Casilla will start the match on Saturday.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been the club’s first choice goalkeeper this season, but his position is now under threat following the arrival of Casilla, who joined from Real Madrid on a free transfer early this month.
The three times Champions League winner will replace the 22-year-old when Leeds will face Rotherham this weekend.
The young goalkeeper has impressed at times, but errors have been creeping in his games recently. However, without damaging his confidence, the Argentine went into great detail to express his reason to drop him.
He has hailed the youngster as a “very good asset” for the club. The Argentine added that Farrell has impressed in training and that everyone is aware of his skills and potential.
“The skills Farrell has, we haven’t seen them so far in the games, but as we see him every day in training sessions, we know what are his skills and what he is capable of,” said Bielsa.
“He will play again as a starter in the future and we have to contribute to take advantage of the time when there are less demanding goals.
“And we take advantage of this time to allow him to correct what he needs to correct.
“He is a very good asset for Leeds because he has been formed in the club, he is very young, he will play as a professional player for 15 years at least and if he takes advantage of the time positively, either playing or not, because when you play what you see is the limits you have, the mistakes you make.”
Leeds find themselves top of the Championship table after 28 games, just one point above Norwich City.
Peacock-Farrell is a very good young talent, and certainly he can reclaim the number one spot for Leeds, should he work hard and cut down on his mistakes.