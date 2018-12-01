Marcelo Bielsa comments on Leeds United defender Liam Cooper injury

Leeds United registered a crucial 1-0 victory against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United in the Championship clash on Saturday at Bramall Lane.
Pablo Hernandez scored the only goal of the match to earn Marcelo Bielsa’s side all three points.
Leeds suffered a massive blow after defender Liam Cooper suffered a serious injury blow.
The Leeds skipper limped off in the first half and was replaced by teenager Aapo Halme.
Bielsa said in the post-match conference that it is an ‘important’ injury and it could keep him out on the sidelines for a while.
The Argentine added that Cooper has not damaged his ligament, rather he has suffered a muscular injury. He insisted that the 27-year-old has suffered a ‘serious’ injury.
“Yes, it’s an important injury,” said Bielsa to Leeds Live.
“I’d prefer the medical staff to tell you, it’s not a ligament injury, but a muscular one, so it is the least serious injury of these two, but still serious.”
Leeds have been very unfortunate this season with injuries, and missing Cooper will be a huge blow for them. With the games coming thick and fast now, losing him will be a bitter pill to swallow.
Luke Ayling and Gaetano Berardi are also out injured and won’t return till the New Year which makes the task difficult for Bielsa.
Halme can now expect a few games in his absence, while the versatile Kalvin Phillips can fill the slot as well.