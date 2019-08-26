Marcelo Bielsa comments on Leeds striker Patrick Bamford

Leeds United have made a strong start to their 2019-20 Championship campaign again, having won four of their opening five games.
The Whites maintained their unbeaten run to the season after winning 3-0 against Stoke City away from home on Saturday.
Stuart Dallas’ strike from a delicious pass from Pablo Hernandez gave Leeds the lead at the break.
After the interval, Ezgjan Alioski and Patrick Bamford scored for the Yorkshire club to leave the Potters at the bottom of the second tier, with a solitary point.
Marcelo Bielsa was very pleased with the performance of Bamford and has predicted that he will do even better as the season progresses.
“It’s something important for him. Today, he scored one chance of a top scorer. He will win more confidence and calm, that is something he will have more with the pass of the games,” Bielsa told Leeds Live when asked about Bamford.
The 25-year-old, who joined last summer from Boro, struggled with form and fitness and mainly played second fiddle to Kemar Roofe at the club.
He even struggled to make a strong impact during the pre-season, but it seems he is playing with more confidence at the moment.
With Roofe gone, Bamford is now Bielsa’s first-choice striker at the club, and the former Chelsea man is thriving well with the added responsibility on his shoulders.
Bamford has now scored four goals in five Championship games and has one assist to his name as well.