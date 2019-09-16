Marcelo Bielsa comments on Leeds striker Eddie Nketiah

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship table after winning 2-0 against Barnsley on Sunday at Oakwell.
It took 84 minutes to break Barnsley’s resilience, but goals from Eddie Niketiah and Mateusz Klich earned all three points for the Whites.
Nketiah, who joined Leeds in the summer transfer window on loan from Arsenal, has already become a favourite among the fans with his impressive cameo performances. He has scored four goals already in all competitions and made a huge difference in the game against the Tykes.
The 20-year-old striker came on as a substitute in the second half and scored the opening goal in the 84th minute. He then earned a penalty which Mateusz Klich tucked in.
After the match, Marcelo Bielsa has showered praise on Nketiah, saying he is a complete player. His latest comments surely will excite both Leeds and Arsenal fans.
“He’s a striker with goals. Some players are involved a lot in the situation before the finish. They are involved a lot before the finish, before creating the chances,” said Bielsa, as quoted by Leeds Live.
“Nketiah is more involved in the end of the action, not in the creation. Anyway, he has good characteristics to combine with his team-mates. Playing in a small size, giving options to the team. He is a complete player, a full player.”
Bielsa has handled Nketiah very carefully. Despite his impressive form, the Argentine has stuck with his decision to start with Patrick Bamford, and it seems he is in no mood to drop the former Chelsea striker to the bench in favour of Nketiah.
Leeds fans will be hoping that Nketiah keeps on scoring for them and help them achieve promotion to the Premier League this season. The Gunners fans will be happy with the thought that Nketiah will return to the club next season as a much better player who would challenge other senior strikers for the regular starting berth.