Marcelo Bielsa comments on Jack Clarke’s situation

Tottenham Hotspur signed exciting young winger Jack Clarke from Leeds United for a reported fee of £10m and immediately loaned him back to the Yorkshire club for the rest of the season.
The 18-year-old, who made such a strong impact last season, has struggled for minutes at the Yorkshire club so far under Marcelo Bielsa.
He hasn’t made a single appearance in the Championship and was recently omitted from the Leeds U-23 clash against Watford.
Bielsa had earlier said that Clarke would get his opportunity this season, but at the moment he is behind the likes of Helder Costa, Jack Harrison, and Pablo Hernandez in the pecking order.
According to reports from The Express, the youngster is set to be recalled by Spurs. The north London club are unhappy that the winger has not been used regularly by Bielsa.
Clarke has been restricted to just two Carabao Cup outings this season so far. Spurs are seriously considering recalling the youngster via the release clause in his loan deal.
However, Bielsa has praised Clarke in his latest press conference. The Argentine has said that youngster is technically complete and that he is satisfied with his attitude.
Bielsa on Jack Clarke and whether he might go back to Spurs, given his lack of game time: “He’s at a good fitness level, technically he is complete and his attitude is very good. I’m satisfied working with him and I’m sure he’s going to be important for us.” #lufc
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) September 19, 2019
Bielsa is someone Pochettino knows very well. The Spurs boss sees him as his mentor and trusts him very much. It seems like Bielsa has plans for Clarke, and probably he is working behind the scenes to make him a better player.