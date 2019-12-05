Marcelo Bielsa comments on Ben White’s new role for this weekend

Leeds United will be without Kalvin Phillips this weekend due to a suspension and Marcelo Bielsa has already planned his approach with the midfielder.
Speaking to media earlier today, the Leeds manager confirmed that he wants to use Ben White in that position this weekend as a cover for Phillips.
He said: “We are working with [Ben] White on this position, he is going to substitute for Kalvin. It’s a new position for him, but he has the skills to play there.”
White has been outstanding at the back for Leeds this season and it will be interesting to see how he performs in the midfield.
Phillips is a key player for Leeds United and the Whites will surely miss him at the weekend. Ben White will be expected to deliver in his absence.
Bielsa believes that the defender has the skills to play in the defensive midfield role.
Leeds United take on Huddersfield Town this Saturday and they will be desperate for a win. The Whites are full of confidence right now and they will not want to drop any points.
If they are to win the Championship this season, they will have to win games like these. West Brom are two points ahead of them in the first place and Bielsa will want to close that gap this week.