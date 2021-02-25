Marcelo Bielsa comments on Aston Villa star Jack Grealish

Marcelo Bielsa has described Jack Grealish as a ‘great’ player ahead of Leeds United’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Grealish missed Villa’s defeat against Leicester in the previous match. He is apparently suffering from a leg injury and is doubtful for the game against Leeds.





While it is a huge boost for Leeds if Grealish misses out, Bielsa has suggested that he would want his side to come up against Grealish this weekend.

The 25-year-old has been in outstanding form for Villa this season, and Dean Smith is confident that Grealish can shake off his injury and play against Leeds.

However, Bielsa being Bielsa, after all. He feels that his players will perform even better if Grealish plays. hinting that his presence could motivate his players to play out of their skin.

“On one side he is a great player, a player who can unbalance. I always prefer the opponents have their best players available because even if that fortifies a team, the best players make their teams more scary, more difficult to face,” said Bielsa to Leeds Live.

“They’re also a stimulus for us. To face such players who are playing so well, to neutralise them, looking to impose yourself over an opponent with their best players and not one that’s debilitated. Like I said before, they’re a team with players to cover any absences.”

The last time when the two sides met, Leeds won 3-0 at Villa Park, with Patrick Bamford netting thrice in that match.

Bamford has been terrific this season for the Whites and scored his 13th goal of the campaign in midweek as Leeds won 3-0 against Southampton.

Villa, meanwhile, are going through a sticky patch at the moment, having won just once in their last four Premier League games.

The focus will obviously be on Grealish, but even if he misses out, Leeds players cannot take Villa lightly.