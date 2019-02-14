Marcelino picks four Celtic players for praise ahead of Valencia clash

Ahead of Celtic’s Europa League clash against Valencia at Parkhead, Los Che boss Marcelino Garcia Toral has picked out four Celtic players for praise.
Marcelino has admitted that his side must be wary of three Celtic players ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash as reported by the Scottish Sun.
Speaking ahead of the match, the Valencia boss has highlighted the quality available to Brendan Rodgers and singled out Kieran Tierney (unavailable for the game) James Forrest, Scott Brown and Odsonne Edouard for praise.
“We know Celtic have an injured player who’s been very important in Kieran Tierney.
“But the likes of Forrest, Edouard and Brown are all very good players. They have a lot of very good players and as a team they work very well,” said
“They also have a very good manager and an attacking philosophy. I anticipate in the future a lot of these players will play at a very high level.”
Valencia have been struggling in the La Liga this season, and find themselves ninth in the league. However, the Spanish side are favourites over the two legged Round of 32 clash to progress.
Celtic, on the other hand, are in great form at the moment. They have won their last seven games in all competitions, and are heading into this game on the back of a 5-0 win against St Johnstone.
While Celtic have shown superiority at domestic levels, Rodgers’s side must prove that they are good enough to compete in big European stages as well.