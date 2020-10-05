Marcel Lavinier confirms Tottenham Hotspur move after he was released by Chelsea

Former Chelsea youth player Marcel Lavinier has joined Tottenham Hotspur following his release by the Stamford Bridge outfit, and he has taken to Twitter to confirm the move:

Delighted to have signed for @spursofficial in the next step of my career. Very big club with very high ambitions. Grateful for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get started !🔥 #COYS🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/3s0vde5Vkm — Marcel Lavinier (@MarcelLavinier_) October 5, 2020

Spurs were keen to bring in Antonio Rudiger from the Blues on a season-long loan, but Chelsea weren’t interested in strengthening a direct rival.





The North Londoners are getting a rookie defender in Lavinier instead and will hope that he turns out good after he impressed during a trial.

The 19-year-old has been given a one-year contract by Tottenham with an option for another 12 months.

Lavinier made two Under-23 appearances for Tottenham during his trial over the last two weeks, and it was enough to convince them.

The young defender plays primarily as a right back and can feature for England or Portugal at international level.

He made 10 Premier League 2 appearances for Chelsea last season and will hope to impress for the Spurs under-23s in order to earn a contract extension.

Lavinier grew up close to Stamford Bridge, signing for Chelsea as an under-8 player through the Blues’ development centre programme.

He was part of the quadruple-winning Chelsea under-18 side in 2017/18, making 25 appearances during the campaign and will hope to fulfill his potential at Tottenham.