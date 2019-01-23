Marcel Brands comments on Everton’s reported move for Edin Dzeko

Everton director Marcel Brands has reacted to the links with Roma forward Edin Dzeko.
The Toffees are in need of a striker and the former Manchester City star has been linked with them.
However, Brands has confirmed to Teleradiostereo that Everton do not want to sign any players in the January window.
He said: “It is not our intention to buy new players in this window.”
It seems that the Toffees are cash-strapped right now and they will need to offload some of their fringe players before they can invest in new ones.
Marco Silva’s side have been quite poor so far in the league and they are struggling to score goals. The likes of Tosun have failed to provide a cutting edge upfront.
Someone like Dzeko could have been a superb addition. The Bosnian is a top class goalscorer and he would have transformed Everton’s attack.
The fans won’t be too happy to hear these comments from Brands. However, Silva was backed heavily during the summer window and he should have signed a proper number nine back then.
The former Watford boss spent the cash on Richarlison but the Brazilian is not a natural number nine. Although he has been impressive since the move, Everton need to invest in a specialist striker if they want to get the best out of their attack.