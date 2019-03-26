Marc Overmars comments on Tottenham defenders Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen rejoining Ajax

Marc Overmars, Ajax director of football, has hinted about the possibility of signing Tottenham centre-backs Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.
Both the players came through the youth ranks at Ajax, and Overmars has opened up on the possibility of signing them.
Belgian defender Vertonghen moved to Spurs from Ajax in the summer of 2012, while Alderweireld joinied the north London club in 2015.
The pair are widely considered as one of the finest central defenders in the Premier League, but could they bidding goodbye to Spurs in the near future?
Both Vertonghen and Alderweireld have contracts with Spurs till 2020, and the possibility of returning to Ajax could be tempting for them.
Overmars has confirmed that he has been in contact with both the players about a potential return to the Dutch club.
“We have to be patient and see what the future holds,” Overmars said, as reported by Fox Sports .
Alderweireld has a clause which would allow him to leave for £25m in the summer transfer window. it remains to be seen whether Ajax make any formal move for them in the summer.