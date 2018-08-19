Manuel Pellegrini shares what he discussed with West Ham players during half time

West Ham enjoyed a massive summer transfer window with Manuel Pellegrini bringing in a raft of new players. But, after back to back defeats in the Premier League, it seems he will require more time to integrate them into his squad.
The Hammers were leading 1-0 at half time but two quick goals from Bournemouth took the game away from them. Pellegrini said after the match that there was a lack of confidence in the team, and that the players need to trust each other about what they can do.
The former Manchester City manager also gave an insight into what he said to the team at half time. He revealed that the team must not feel like they are leading at the moment, and that they should continue to press and take the game away from them.
“We talked at half-time that we must not work just like we’re just winning 1-0 and wait until they make a mistake. We must continue to press and try to decide the game in the second half. We couldn’t do that as we stayed mostly in our own side and we made mistakes in defending,” said Pellegrini, as quoted by Football London.
However, it seems like his team talk didn’t work on the players, as West Ham not only became complacent after the break, but also lacked confidence when they conceded the goals. Both could have been avoided.
West Ham will face Arsenal away from home in their next match, and Pellegrini will be hoping to avoid their third defeat on the row next week.