Manuel Pellegrini says West Ham United will cash in on Declan Rice if there is a good deal for both club and player

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has established himself as one of the best players in his position in the English Premier League, earning a call-up to manager Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad as a result.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with the 20-year-old, and it remains to be seen if the Hammers can hold on to one of their most prized possessions going forward.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini is aware that West Ham might not be able to stop Rice from moving to a bigger side, and has admitted that the club won’t stand in his way if a great offer, that benefits both club and player is brought to the table.

“It is just a matter of price,” the Chilean told football.london when asked on the possibility of him leaving for a big six club.

“If it is a good deal for the club, player and he improves his career then we can do it.

“But I don’t know nothing there.”

Rice has featured in 28 Premier League games for the Hammers this term, playing a huge role in Pellegrini’s first-team plans.
 
The West Ham Academy Graduate has been widely tipped to give the duo of Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson and Spurs’ Eric Dier a run for their money in the national team side, and it won’t come as a suprise if the two clubs indeed see him as a transfer target.

While Rice is slowly establishing himself as a holding midfield star, he is also able to feature in central defence having played in the role for most of his formative years, and that versatility will also continue to endear him to the top sides.

