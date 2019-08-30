Manuel Pellegrini says West Ham United need to be very wary of Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki

West Ham United host Norwich City on Saturday and there is a lot to play for with both teams in search of their second league victories of the Premier League campaign.
The Hammers secured a 3-1 win away from home at Watford’s expense last weekend following a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City during the opening weekend of the season and a 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion the following weekend.
Despite losses to Liverpool and Chelsea, Norwich proved they are capable of holding their own against teams outside the top-six, condemning Newcastle United to a 3-1 defeat on matchday 2.
Last season’s Championship winners have proven they can score goals, and West Ham’s defence is in for a big test.
The Hammers are yet to keep a clean sheet this season, and how they fare against Finnish striker Teemu Pukki will be interesting to see.
The 29-year-old has hit the ground running in the top-flight so far, scoring five goals after emerging as the Championship’s highest goalscorer last term.
Pukki has scored in every of Norwich’s league games and he will fancy his chances of finding the back of the net against the Hammers.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini is aware of the threat he poses and has warned his side to be careful with him.
“When you change the competitions you play, maybe some feel the difference between the Championship and the Premier League,” the Chilean said during his pre-match conference.
“We know what Pukki did in the Championship last season, he is now demonstrating the Premier League is not big for him, scoring four goals in three games.
“We need to be careful with him.”
West Ham’s chances of winning will probably be dependent on how their defence fare against the Finland international, and an exciting battle should be anticipated.