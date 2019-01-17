Manuel Pellegrini says he respects Marco Bielsa’s opinion on spying opponents

Leeds United could find themselves in disciplinary hot water after the EFL launched formal investigations into their spying of Derby County ahead of last Friday’s Championship fixture between both sides.
Manager Marco Bielsa has since admitted to sending a member of his staff to watch the Rams’ trying session and has also confessed to spying on every Championship side thus far.
The controversial Argentine went a step ahead yesterday in an emergency press conference, detailing the efforts he has put into watching every of Leeds’ opponents.
West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini isn’t against Bielsa’s spying tactics and has weighed in his opinion on the matter.
“I don’t know if it is typical of South America,” the Chilean boss told Sky Sports.
“Maybe some coaches do it. Not all of them do but he thinks it is a good way to work and I respect his opinion.”
It remains to be seen if Leeds or their manager will be punished by the EFL, but everyone is eagerly anticipating the final verdict.
The Elland Road outfit are atop the Championship table and are huge favourites to seal automatic Premier League promotion by the end of the season.
They will be facing West Ham in the English top-flight next season if they do, and Pellegrini and his side will surely know what to expect from the Argentine as far as scouting one’s opponents goes.