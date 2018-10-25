Manuel Pellegrini says Grady Diangana could feature against Leicester City

West Ham United travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Saturday, and the Hammers will be looking to bounce back from successive league losses at the hands of Brighton and Tottenham.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini’s squad has been ravaged by injuries, and the Chilean can only hope that doesn’t affect his side’s chances of getting a favourable result on Sunday.
Summer signing Andriy Yarmolenko is set to be on the injury sidelines till April following a successful surgery, and after the West Ham boss chose to replace him with Grady Diangana when he pulled out injured against Spurs, the Chilean has been asked if the 20-year-old will see action against the Foxes.
“On Saturday we will see,” Pellegrini said of Diangana’s chances during Thursday’s press conference, as reported by the club’s official website.
“I think he’s a young player with a lot of good technical conditions. He needs to improve on other things, but he has a chance.”
The young winger has only played twice in the Premier League following an assuring display that saw him bag a brace on his debut – EFL’s 8-0 win over Macclesfield Town.
However, he seems to have done enough already to convince the manager of his quality, as he was preferred ahead of Michail Antonio to replaced the Ukrainian against Tottenham.
It remains to be seen if Diangana will be handed his first-ever Premier League start against Leicester, but his chances of making his fourth appearance of the campaigns look high given Pellegrini’s recent comments.