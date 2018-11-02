Manuel Pellegrini says both him and Anderson aren’t happy with the Brazilian’s performances

West Ham United will attempt to bounce back from their midweek EFL defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur when they host Burnley on Saturday in the English Premier League.
The Hammers have only won two of their league games this season, drawing two and losing the other six, and a victory against the Clarets will go a long way in boosting the side’s morale.
West Ham are expected to do better after manager Manuel Pellegrini brought in nine players during the summer transfer window, and while major injuries have played a part in the side’s unimpressive form, a few of the players haven’t performed up to expectations.
Pellegrini reckons Brazilian midfielder Felipe Anderson is yet to hit the high notes since arriving from the Lazio, and the player shares the same sentiment.
“He is not happy because he knows he can do more. He has had good moments and bad moments and he won’t be the first player who (has),” the Chilean told West Ham’s official website when asked what he makes of Anderson’s recent performances.
“I have no doubt about his commitment to the team. He knows he must improve and he is trying to do it.
“I trust him a lot. He can make mistakes but he can give you something different also.”
#whufc Pellegrini says he, and Anderson, are not happy with the Brazilian's performances at the moment, but has no issue with his effort levels and trusts in his ability.
— Jack Rosser (@JackRosser_) November 2, 2018
Anderson has played in every of West Ham’s league games so far, but has managed just a goal and assist.
The club’s record signing, who was signed for £36million, has been far from consistent, blowing hot and cold thus far.
That he and the manager aren’t pleased with his performances should push him to do better and give his best, and inspiring the Hammers to victory against Burnley will be a perfect way to start.