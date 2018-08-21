Manuel Pellegrini reveals that he expected West Ham to struggle

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has revealed that he expected his side to struggle during the early parts of this season.
The Hammers have lost both of their Premier League games, against Liverpool and Bournemouth. They will have another tough test on Saturday as they face off against Arsenal.
Unai Emery’s side will be hungry for their first points of the season after having lost both of their fixtures so far.
In a bid to improve their fortunes this season, West Ham made wholesale changes. After avoiding relegation last season, they opted to replace former manager David Moyes with Pellegrini.
The appointment of the Chilean indicated that they are aiming for a strong finish this season. They also forked out heavily on new players and brought in nine new faces.
However, the Hammers have had a poor start to the new season and if things do not improve soon, another relegation battle could be on the cards.
Pellegrini is adamant that his team’s struggles so far haven’t been surprising for him.
Speaking to West Ham’s official website, he said: “We knew before the start of the season that we would have a difficult start, because we have bought nine new players and because we have to play against the four big teams in the first seven rounds, but we need to continue working and continue trusting in what we do.”