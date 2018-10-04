Manuel Pellegrini raves about West Ham midfielder Declan Rice

After a stuttering start to the season, West Ham are finally giving the impression of being a solid team that many had expected of them when they spent big this summer to bring in some quality players.
The Hammers are undefeated in their last four games in all competitions and picked up seven points from their last three Premier League games.
Manuel Pellegrini’s side defeated Everton and Manchester United and earned a draw against Chelsea.
One of the players who has played a key role in the revival is Declan Rice. The 19-year-old played n all of the four matches, and has been simply outstanding for the Hammers.
Rice, who can play as a centre-back, has been used as a defensive midfielder by Pellegrini, and he has produced some outstanding performances in the three big Premier League games.
The youngster has got huge potential and West Ham fans simply love the player who emerged from the club’s youth academy.
Pellegrini was full of praise for Rice, saying he expects him to have a ‘huge’ future, and that he can be a ‘top player’ in the near future.
“He can be a top player maybe some time in the future. He is learning a lot, always asking, he is very young but he has a huge future,” said Pellegrini to Football London, when asked to comment on Declan Rice.
The Hammers will simply love Pellegrini’s comments on the youngster, as many believe that Rice can be a huge player for the club.
West Ham will face Brighton in their next Premier League game on Friday night.