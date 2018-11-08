Manuel Pellegrini raves about West Ham midfielder Declan Rice

West Ham returned to winning ways last week after earning a 4-2 victory in the Premier League against Burnley. It was their first win in five games, and Manuel Pellegrini will be looking to build on that when the Hammers face Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
One of the players who has been outstanding this season for the Hammers is Declan Rice. The 19-year-old has been in terrific form this season, and he is growing in confidence with every single game.
He has been simply superb in the midfield and his performances against big teams in recent matches have been spectacular.
Ahead of the match, Pellegrini spoke about Rice in the press conference, and the former Manchester City boss has praised him highly. He says that Rice has got a lot of potential, and that he is a very intelligent player.
“I think that Declan has a lot of potential to arrive at that level that he wants,” said Pellegrini to Football London.
After that, you must see the development of his career, he is learning very fast, I think that he improves his performance in every game. So, I hope he will be a top player for some years more.
“He must continue learning because his position in the team is a very tactical one, he is a very intelligent player but yes, he has a lot of potential.”
West Ham fans will be excited with Pellegrini’s comments on Rice. He has come through the club’s youth academy, and big things are expected of him.
It remains to be seen whether Rice pens a new contract extension at the club. So far, he has rejected two offers, but West Ham are determined to keep hold of their prized asset.