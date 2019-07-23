Manuel Pellegrini must ditch the idea of signing Mohamed Elneny

According to reports from Ahly News, West Ham United are showing keen interest in signing Mohamed Elneny from Premier League rivals Arsenal.
The report claims that the Hammers could pay up to £9 million for the midfielder.
West Ham have made some smart signings under Manuel Pellegrini but in this case, the Chilean will be taking a massive gamble if he is thinking of signing the Egyptian midfielder.
With Pedro Obiang almost certain to leave, and Carlos Sanchez and Jack Wilshere having struggled with injuries in the previous campaign, the need to add depth in midfield is apparent.
The 67 times capped Egyptian international joined the Gunners from Basel in January 2016 for £5 million, but he struggled badly to adjust to the pace and intensity of the Premier League.
Elneny is a fierce tackler, but West Ham already have Declan Rice in that position. Surely, he would add depth to the side but he is not an upgrade on any of the current West Ham midfielders.
The Hammers are well-stocked in central midfield are Pellegrini should utilise the money elsewhere.