Manuel Pellegrini lavishes praise on West Ham’s Michail Antonio

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has shared his thoughts on Michail Antonio.
The 28-year-old West Ham ace put in a superb display against Fulham in the last game and he seems to have regained his form and confidence.
Pellegrini revealed that Antonio was finding it difficult to hit top form after the injury but he is improving right now and he must continue to do so.
The West Ham boss lavished praise on the West Ham star for his tendency to work very hard.
Speaking to Football London, Pellegrini said: “He is improving. This season he returned from a long injury, which is not easy, especially for a player so strong, to recover their best shape. Michail Antonio is working very hard every day and that demonstrates why he is improving his performance. He is a player who must continue improving.”
West Ham fans were delighted with the player’s performance last time out and they will be expecting a big performance from Antonio against Manchester City as well.
The powerful West Ham ace can operate as a full back as well as a winger. It will be interesting to see where he plays against the defending champions today.
West Ham have shown signs of improvement in the recent weeks and they will look to finish the season strongly now.
Pellegrini has most of his key players fit and ready for this game and the Hammers will fancy their chances against City.