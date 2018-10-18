Manuel Pellegrini gives his verdict on Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has showered praise on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.
The Hammers will face Spurs in the Premier League clash on Saturday at the London stadium. Ahead of the match, Pellegrini has said that Pochettino has assembled a very good squad at Spurs.
The former Manchester City manager has earmarked Kane for praise, saying that he is not only one of the best strikers in the Premier League, but in the world as well.
“Harry Kane is one of the best players in the league, in the world,” said Pellegrini to Football London.
Pellegrini is absolutely spot on, and not many football fans in the world would disagree with his view. In the last four seasons, Kane has scored 31, 28, 35 and 41 goals in all competitions for Spurs, which shows his consistency and how he is gradually taking his game to the next level.
The West Ham boss also praised Pochettino, saying the Argentine is a very good manager. He adds that Pochettino is improving Spurs every year in the Premier League, and have made them a strong force.
“He has done a very good job at Tottenham. Every year he is improving them in the Premier League. Last two years they qualified for the Champions League which was not so easy for Tottenham before the arrival of Mauricio. A good team with a very good manager.”
Spurs find themselves fifth in the Premier League table, same points with Arsenal, and only two points behind the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool after eight matches.