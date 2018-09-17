Manuel Pellegrini gives his verdict on Andriy Yarmolenko display vs Everton

West Ham produced a superb team effort as they registered their first win on Sunday.
The Hammers won 3-1 against Everton in the Premier League clash at Goodison Park, and moved out of the drop zone.
Summer signing Andriy Yarmolenko scored twice while Marko Arnautovic added another as Manuel Pellegrini’s side picked up three points.
The 28-year-old made five Premier League appearances but four of them came from the bench. On this occasion, he made the best use of game time, and Pellegrini is happy with his performance.
After the match the Chilean said that Yarmolenko has loads of quality, and he displayed that on the pitch against Everton.
At the same time, the former Manchester City manager added that Yarmolenko needs more work to get himself up for Premier League challenge.
Interestingly, Yarmolenko attempted only two shots during the game, and he scored from both of them. He also managed 33 passes during the game with 81.8% accuracy.
“I know what the Premier League is and Andriy didn’t arrive here ready to play in the Premier League. He has a lot of quality, he has demonstrated that but he needs more work,” said Pellegrini, as quoted by Football London.
“We preferred to work with him a couple of weeks and when I saw he was ready, he needed to demonstrate his quality. I think that today he did that.”