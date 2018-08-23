Manuel Pellegrini delivers transfer update for West Ham fans

Ahead of West Ham’s London derby against Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend, Manuel Pellegrini has revealed that the Hammers have completed their transfer business this summer.
This has been a massive transfer window for the Hammers, with Pellegrini bringing in as many as nine new faces to the London club.
Pellegrini has said that the Hammers will not sign any more players before the end of this month, nor will any player be sold.
“I don’t think so. Our squad is ready, we are not going to bring any more, we are not going to lose any more players,” said Pellegrini to Football London when asked about any transfer update.
The Sun reported yesterday that James Collins has been training with Manuel Pellegrini’s squad and the defender is in line for a shock return to the club.
The veteran defender was axed over an email during the summer. However, the report claimed that the Hammers are considering a one-year deal for the Welshman.
Pellegrini has revealed that the door is always open for Collins to take part in training as he has been a long servant of the club, but signing him is out of the question.
“The squad is ready, we are not bringing any more players in or leave any out. James asked to work here while he finds a club. He played here for a lot of years so always the door is open to work with our squad. It is not more than that,” Pellegrini added.
The West Ham boss has clarified that they will not sell a player, and it will come as a piece of good news for the fans. Earlier this week, the Daily Mail reported that talented young defender Reece Oxford could be sent on loan again despite Pellegrini stating his desire to keep the teenager.
It would have been a bizarre move given West Ham’s poor start to the season where the defence looked vulnerable. With Fabian Balbuena struggling to adjust to the pace of the league and Issa Diop enduring a difficult pre-season, Oxford could prove to be a solid option as the season progresses.
It seems Pellegrini has no intention of sending Oxford on loan, which means he has plans for him this season.