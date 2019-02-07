Manuel Pellegrini delivers a positive update on Manuel Lanzini

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed that Lanzini is close to returning to action for the Hammers.
The Argentine midfielder injured his knee before the World Cup last summer and he has been sidelined since then.
Pellegrini confirmed in his pre-match presser today that Lanzini should return to the bench when his side take on Fulham on the 22nd of February.
“We hope that Manu Lanzini will be ready for Fulham, at least for the bench.” – Manuel Pellegrini
Manuel Lanzini’s return will be a massive boost to West Ham’s hopes this season. On form, he is their best player by some distance.
Even if he doesn’t hit the ground running, he will lift the morale of the squad with his presence.
When he returns to fitness, he will improve West Ham going forward. Currently, the Hammers are way too dependant on Anderson for creativity. The Argentine will add goals to the side as well.
Lanzini will need a few weeks to get up to speed and he should be able to make an impact from April.
It will be interesting to see if he can guide West Ham to a strong finish this season.
Some West Ham fans seem delighted with the update from Pellegrini and they have taken to Twitter to share their reactions.
Here are some of the tweets.
do not rush him back. please.
Absolute gem of a player
Ohhhh yes I'm buzzing for you lads
