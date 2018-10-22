Manuel Pellegrini concerned with growing West Ham injury list

West Ham suffered back to back defeats in the Premier League after they were beaten 1-0 by London rivals Tottenham on Saturday at the London stadium.
Despite the defeat, Manuel Pellegrini, the West Ham boss, can be pleased with the performance from his players. The Hammers did create some very good chances, and Pellegrini felt after the game that his side deserved something out of the fixture.
However, there are other things that are causing big headache for the Chilean. It’s the growing injury list. Marko Arnautovic, who has been arguably West Ham’s best player this term, has been playing through pain.
Pedro Obiang was sidelined for the defeat against Tottenham over the weekend but he is expected to return next week. Pellegrini told the London Evening Standard that he is concerned with the injury list ahead of a hectic winter schedule.
The Hammers were rocked by the news that summer signing Andriy Yarmolenko could be out for upto six months after he ruptured his Achilles tendon. Jack Wilshere and Carlos Sanchez, the other two summer signings are also out injured at the moment.
“Am I concerned? Yes of course, we have four players with long injuries in this moment and everyone knows that December maybe is the worst month of the Premier League,” Pellegrini said.
“We don’t have any options to recover, Pedro Obiang I think will be ready, so we will need to be ready to work with the players that we have in this moment.”