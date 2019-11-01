Manuel Pellegrini comments on West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass

Manuel Pellegrini has showered praise on winger Robert Snodgrass ahead of West Ham’s next game.
The Hammers will face Newcastle United in the Premier League clash on Saturday, and Snodgrass is expected to play.
The 32-year-old started in West Ham’s last game against Sheffield United where he was arguably the best player on the pitch.
Pellegrini has hailed him as a ‘very useful player’ who works really hard. The Chilean said, as quoted by Football London:
“All the players in the squad know when they play and when they don’t play it’s for different reasons. Robert was not playing because we had new players in his position, Pablo Fornals, Yarmolenko back from his injury.
“But he’s always a very useful player who works very well.
“That’s why I brought him back from loan, I renewed his contract. When he has the opportunity he always responds in the way he did in the last game. He’s one of the players who arrive in the box, he did it very well in the game and I’m very happy with him.”
Stats
Snodgrass, who is on £40k-per-week wages at West Ham, has started in two Premier League games this season, and three more appearances have come from the bench.
West Ham have added quality players in the wide areas, and as a result, Snodgrass has dropped down the pecking order at the club.
However, he always tries to give his best performance and is a very good team player.
He scored against Sheffield United in the last match, and his confidence should be high at the moment.
West Ham are going through a rough-patch having failed to register a win in their last five games in all competitions. The Hammers are without a win in their last four Premier League games, and Pellegrini’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways against the Magpies on Saturday.