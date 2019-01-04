Manuel Pellegrini comments on West Ham transfer plans

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini has remained tight-lipped about his transfer plans in January.
The Chilean said “Nothing at the moment”, when asked to comment whether he expects any player to arrive or leave the club in the January transfer window.
The Hammers already signed Samir Nasri who was a free agent. The former Manchester City boss has confirmed that Nasri will be in the squad to play against Birmingham.
In recent weeks, there have been a lot of speculations about some of the West Ham players who could leave the club. The likes of Andy Carroll, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and Marko Arnautovic are being linked with a move away from the club.
Pellegrini, however, has made it clear in his press conference today that both players are important to the side, and that they will not be sold.
“I think Andy will stay here with us, he is an important player for our team. He is just coming back from a long long injury, the way he is taking advantage of his minutes he will return to the player that we all know,” he said to Football London.
“I am sure also that Marko will stay with us, he is happy here. Of course good players always have offers but they are just rumours and not reality.”
West Ham probably would be looking to sign a striker in January, and the Hammers have been linked with a move for Brazilian international Gabigol. According to the latest report, the Hammers have held talks with his agent over a potential move.