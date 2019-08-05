Manuel Pellegrini comments on West Ham transfer plans

West Ham have enjoyed a good summer transfer window but Manuel Pellegrini has hinted that the Hammers could still be open to doing business in the final few days.
The Chilean boss has insisted that the club could be looking to bring in more additions before the end of the transfer window.
The Hammers have signed four players this summer of which Pablo Fornals and Sebastian are both big-money additions to the squad.
There was a feeling that West Ham could still make a move for a striker this summer after they showed interest in Alfredo Morelos. And it seems, they could be looking to sign one or two players.
Pellegrini has suggested that he will sit down with Mario Husillos and the club owner to decide about their next move.
“We will see during the week,” Pellegrini told the club website. “I think that I have never seen a team which has so many players [linked to it]. Every player that has the option to change club, I think West Ham wants, but most of them are not true!
“I will analyse with [director of football] Mario Husillos and the owner [David Sullivan] and we will decide this week what we must work on.”
It remains to be seen which position Pellegrini looks to bolster.
West Ham definitely have a strong attacking unit, but the Chilean may look to sign another striker.
The Hammers could also look to bolster their backline if Pellegrini feels that he needs to tighten up defensively in order to finish within the top six.