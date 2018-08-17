Manuel Pellegrini comments on West Ham summer signing Felipe Anderson

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has said to Football London that he has not been impressed too much by the new summer signing Felipe Anderson.
The 25-year-old joined in the summer transfer window from Lazio for a club record fee, according to reports from The Guardian. The Hammers will pay an initial fee of £33.5m for the Brazilian, which could potentially rise to £42m.
Anderson was drafted into the starting line-up against Liverpool in West Ham’s 4-0 defeat at Anfield in their opening Premier League game at Anfield.
The Argentine winger was on the pitch for 62 minutes, and failed to make a big impact. He did attempt two key passes, and did put in defensive shifts, making three tackles and two interceptions.
However, Pellegrini says he has not been impressed too much with Anderson as yet. The former Manchester City boss adds that Anderson is quick, and he’s a mix between a winger and a midfielder.
“Impressed? Not too much. Because before we bought him I saw a lot of games that he played, that’s the reason why we chose him to come here,” said Pellegrini, as quoted by Football London.
“He’s a fast player, he’s a mix between a winger and a midfielder.
“I think that important players like Yarmolenko, Felipe and Lucas Perez are creative and offensive players they will bring that creation to our team.”
Anderson is a class player and is capable of producing moments of brilliance at times. He is a true match winner, but he will require time to settle down at his new club.
West Ham will play Bournemouth in their next Premier League game at the London Stadium on Saturday and Anderson is expected to make his home debut.