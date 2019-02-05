Manuel Pellegrini comments on West Ham striker Javier Hernandez

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has showered praise on striker Javier Hernandez, after the Hammers earned a 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Monday night.
The 30-year-old started the match and played till 79th minute against the Reds. Pellegrini said he was ‘very happy’ with the Mexican who was linked with a move away from the club.
Along with Marko Arnautovic, Hernandez’s future at the club became uncertain during the transfer window. La Liga outfit Valencia were keen to sign him, with the Hammers even rejecting a bid for their star striker.
The Hammers are already missing several key players and losing Hernandez would have been a big blow for them. However, in the end, both the players stayed on, and it is a massive boost for the club.
“I was very happy with him. I repeat, before the transfer window was closed he was a player that had rumours that he was going, he was staying then going. He played well and I happy for him and the team,” said Pellegrini, as quoted by Football London.
West Ham secured a point against a lacklustre Liverpool side on Monday night, and prevented their fourth defeat in a row in all competitions in the process.
Hernandez has scored four Premier League goals this season, and Pellegrini will be hoping more from the Mexican in the second half of the campaign.