Manuel Pellegrini comments on West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has insisted that he wants to keep Marko Arnautovic at the club amid interest from an unknown Chinese club.
The 29-year-old was a £22m capture from Stoke City back in the summer of 2016, and he has established himself as not only a key player but has also earned a cult-like status at the club.
Arnautovic was linked with a move to Manchester United a few months back, but the interest has died down following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.
According to reports from the Evening Standard, an un-named Chinese Super League club have tabled an offer for the Austrian international, thought to be in the region of £35million.
The Hammers have no intention of selling their star player but Pellegrini has added that anything can happen in the future.
“I don’t want to talk about that. Marko is a player of our team, players of his quality will be wanted by other clubs. I want to keep him of course, but you never know what might happen in the future,” said Pellegrini, as quoted by Football London.
Arnautovic has hit eight goals so far this season in all competitions, and Pellegrini is right that many clubs will want to have a player of his calibre.
The Hammers will face London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League clash on Saturday.