Manuel Pellegrini comments on Newcastle United forward Miguel Almiron

West Ham will be looking to bounce back when they face Newcastle United at the London Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League.
The Hammers are going through a bad patch at the moment, having managed only a win in their last seven games in all competitions.
They are heading to this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City in the midweek.
Ahead of the match, Pellegrini was full of praise for Newcastle’s January signing Miguel Almiron.
The Magpies are in fine form at the moment, having won against Huddersfield and Burnley in their last two matches, and Rafael Benitez will be hoping for a positive result against the Hammers.
While the Hammers defeated 3-1 in their last home game, Pellegrini is expected to face a strong challenge from the Magpies.
The Chilean has praised Almiron as a “very good player”, and predicts that he “will be successful” for the Magpies.
“When we went to Newcastle and beat them, they had won some games in a row,” said Pellegrini, as quoted by The Mag.
“Now though, they’re more consistent and have won their last two games. Have signed Almiron too, so we know we need to play a very good game if we want to get points here.
“He (Miguel Almiron) is a very good player and will be successful for Newcastle. We will be in a better moment if we beat Newcastle.”
The 25-year-old joined the Magpies in the January transfer window for a club-record fee of £20M, and has already made a strong impression.
Pellegrini’s comments reveal that he rates Almiron highly. Newcastle find themselves 13th in the Premier League, five points behind 10th-placed West Ham.