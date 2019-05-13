Manuel Pellegrini comments on Declan Rice’s West Ham future

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has revealed that he cannot provide any assurances regarding Declan Rice’s future at the club.
The defensive midfielder has had quite the season so far and he has been linked with the top teams.
Speaking to Daily Mirror, the West Ham box explained that he cannot comment on Rice’s future at the club as it is impossible to know what will happen.
However, he hinted that other clubs might be interested in the talented midfielder.
He said: “It’s impossible, I cannot know the future. He is, of course, a player who has had a brilliant season, who is 20 years old and an English player who has a lot of qualities. Maybe some of the big teams, or all of them, will want him. But that is one thing – the other is whether he will stay here or he goes, and I cannot say at this moment.”
Pellegrini’s honest admission will certainly worry the West Ham fans. They will not want to lose a star player.
Rice is one of the best young talents in the league right now and he could improve quite a few teams in the top six.
The likes of Manchester United and Tottenham could certainly use a strong defensive midfielder like him.
It will be interesting to see if an offer comes in for the West Ham ace this summer.
West Ham must look to hold on to their prized asset if they want to progress as a club and get into Europe next season.
Losing Rice would be a major blow for them, regardless of the money they receive.