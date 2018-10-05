Manuel Pellegrini admits Carlos Sanchez’s injury is frustrating

West Ham United face Brighton and Hove Albion on Friday night for their eighth Premier League game of the new campaign, and following recent impressive performances, the Hammers will be more than confident of leaving East Sussex with a great result.
However, manager Manuel Pellegrini’s side were dealt a huge injury blow two weeks ago after summer signing Carlos Sanchez picked up a knock to the knee – set to rule him out of action for at least four months.
With Jack Wilshere still sidelined by an ankle problem, West Ham are facing somewhat of a midfield injury crisis, with only the trio of Mark Noble, Pedro Obiang and Declan Rice available to start as a midfield three.
The Chilean manager has expressed frustrations at the development, and has admitted having to do without the Colombian powerhouse for the next couple of months is frustrating.
“It is frustrating,” Pellegrini said of the midfielder’s injury, as reported by the Daily Mail.
“We brought Sanchez because we needed him but you never know what will happen with different players with injuries.
“We don’t have Carlos playing at this moment but thankfully Declan Rice is playing very well.”
A great squad depth will surely boost West Ham’s chances of finishing strong this season, and Pellegrini can only hope to get lucky with injury concerns going forward in the campaign.
Sanchez has been an inspired signing in the heart of the midfield since arriving from Fiorentina, helping to provide needed cover for the back-four with his tireless runs.
With Wilshere likely to return soon, Pellegrini can’t wait to receive much-needed depth in midfield towards the busy end-of-the-year schedule, as that period would go a long way in determining where West Ham will finish this season in the Premier League table.