Manchester United’s reported plan for Leeds United-linked Sergio Romero

Manchester United are likely to keep Sergio Romero amid interest from Leeds United, according to The Daily Mail.

ESPN reported in July 2020 of interest in Romero from Leeds, who will play in the Premier League next season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship.





However, according to a report to The Daily Mail, United are likely to keep the Argentina international goalkeeper in their team next season.

Blow for Leeds United

This latest report in The Daily Mall will come as a blow to Leeds, as it means that they will have to look for a new goalkeeper elsewhere.

Kiko Casilla and Ilian Meslier are two first-team goalkeeper at Elland Road at the moment, and head coach Marcelo Bielsa could do with a new player for that position.

Manchester United stay



While Leeds are a big club, United are a massive team and are a global brand, next season they will play in the Champions League and also challenge for the Premier League title.

Romero is a very good goalkeeper, and perhaps if David de Gea continues to make mistakes, then the Argentine will get chances next season.

At Leeds, Romero would still have to fight for his place in the starting lineup.