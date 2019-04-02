Manchester United’s Juan Mata says the Molineux is a tough place to go to

Manchester United’s top-four credentials will be put to stern test when they visit Molineux on Tuesday night to clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The Red Devils were held to a draw when Wolves visited Old Trafford in the first league game between both sides earlier this term, while they were knocked out of the F.A Cup after suffering a 2-1 loss at Molineux during last month’s quarterfinals.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are looking to finish in seventh place, but they have to beat the chasing pack of Leicester City, Everton, Watford and West Ham United to the Europa League place, while Ole Solskjaer’s side are competing with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea for two of the remaining Champions League spots.
Tonight’s game could be a huge decider for the duo, and United midfielder Juan Mata isn’t eagerly looking forward to playing Wolves at the Molineux Stadium.
“Take a look at our opponents and you will see that we have a series of big challenges ahead of us without much time to rest,” the Spaniard told manutd.com.
“Starting with this Monday, when we visit Wolves. We come into that game after beating Watford, an important result after finishing the international break, though it is obvious that we have to improve and play better.
“Our opponents were a hardworking side and taking three points was key, so we have to look at the positives and prepare ourselves to visit Molineux, which is a tough place to go to.”
Apparently, Mata doesn’t fancy playing Wolves at their home ground, and after being helpless during their F.A Cup defeat at the ground, he knows what awaits United tonight.
The hosts have won seven league games at home this term, drawing three and losing the other five, and they will be looking to bounce back from weekend’s away loss to Burnley by ensuring they stand up to the Red Devils once again.