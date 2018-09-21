Manchester United v Wolves injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Manchester United host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday aiming to continue their recent resurgence.
United have bounced back from success defeats to win at Burnley and Watford, while Wednesday’s comfortable 3-0 Champions League success at Young Boys will have boosted confidence even further.
Jose Mourinho made five changes from the team that beat Watford last Saturday, with Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Fred, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial coming into the starting XI.
Of that quintet, only Fred is likely to retain his place with Nemanja Matic suspended for this weekend’s game.
Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard, Marouane Fellaini, Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia are all expected to return to the team.
However, injured trio Phil Jones, Ander Herrera and Marcos Rojo all miss the game. Rashford is also suspended.
Wolves have no injury problems to contend with and are likely to name the same team that defeated Burnley 1-0 at Molineux last weekend.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Man United: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Fred, Pogba, Fellaini, Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez.
Wolves: Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny, Costa, Jota, Jimenez.
Odds: Man Utd 4/7, Wolves 19/4, Draw 3/1.